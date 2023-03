PACIFIC, Mo. – An animal shelter in Pacific, Missouri, is in need of foster volunteers after taking in more than two dozen Shih Tzus from a local breeder.

Home 2 Home Canine Orphanage posted on its Facebook page Monday morning that this is a sudden rescue and foster scenario, because the breeder is being evicted.

There’s no word on the condition of the dogs.

Anyone interested in fostering one of the dogs can fill out an online application.