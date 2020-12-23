Pack of dogs attacks 4 people in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A pack of dogs attacked four people—including two elderly women—Tuesday in Florissant.

According to a spokesperson with the Florissant Police Department, the attacks occurred in two places – the 1400 block of Angelus Drive and the 400 block of Limedale Lane.

Police learned the dogs were running loose on Angelus and had attacked two women.

The women had been walking on Angelus when the dogs ran out of a home and immediately charged and attacked them. One of the women fell and suffered head and leg injuries. The other woman suffered lower leg injuries.

The dogs then ran toward Patterson Road and one of the dogs was struck and killed by a passing car.

The other three dogs moved to Limedale and attacked a woman that was walking her dog. A neighbor came out to help her but both were injured.

The dogs were eventually corralled into a backyard and kept there until officers with St. Louis County Animal Control arrived to take the animals into custody.

Meanwhile, police said two victims were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.