MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – St. Louis County voters will soon decide whether county executive Sam Page will be elected to a full, four-year term or if he will be replaced by challenger Mark Mantovani. Early voting began last week. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The two candidates answered questions during an hour-long televised debate Tuesday night at the studios of FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in Maryland Heights. The debate was televised on KPLR 11, simulcast on KMOX radio, streamed live, and is available on demand at FOX2Now.com.

Page won the election to the county executive office in 2020, following the resignation of former county executive Steve Stenger. Stenger served prison time following a federal indictment related to a pay-to-play scheme involving an exchange of county contracts for campaign donations.

Mantovani has run for the office twice before as a Democrat. He was defeated in the Democratic primary against Stenger in 2018 and then again in the 2020 primary against Sam Page.

This year, Republican voters chose political unknown Katherine Pinner during the August primary. Following scrutiny involving her view of COVID-19 and masks, Pinner withdrew her name from the ballot. The St. Louis County Republican Central Committee chose Mantovani to take her place, citing his name recognition and a belief that voters from both major political parties could support him.

Candidates were asked about issues ranging from a potential merger of St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis, school safety, and the recent report by a private firm announcing radioactive waste was detected at Jana Elementary in Florissant.

To see the entire debate, click here.