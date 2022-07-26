ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page declared a state of emergency due to Tuesday’s flooding.

He signed the executive order Tuesday afternoon in order to allow the state to ask for federal funding.

“If granted, it will provide relief for residents for damage and free up funding for small businesses,” Page said.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, serving as acting governor with Mike Parson, also issued a state of emergency for damages in the region.

“State agencies are prepared and ready to provide assistance to Missourians in flood-impacted areas,” said Kehoe. “Enacting the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan enables us to work more efficiently and effectively with local partners and ensures affected communities in the St. Louis region will have access to necessary resources and services.”

A request has also been sent to President Biden’s office to declare a state of emergency with Missouri House Rep. Cori Bush staying in contact with White House representatives.

Record rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning. Flash flooding has consumed cars, homes and businesses all around the area.

The FOX2 weather team tracked as high as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.

Page and county officials have not yet determined how many properties have been damaged, though that number could increase with up to four more inches of rain possible Tuesday evening. The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, which serves the county and city, has seen around 350 calls for assistance and will have crews on standby Tuesday evening with more rain expected in the area.

Page says the situation is different than other historic floods in the area, like 1993 and 2017.

“There’s a lot of conversation in our country about climate change, and certainly a day like today brings it front and center.”

Stephanie Streeter, acting director of transportation and public works in St. Louis County reports at least seven closed roads and 16 dark signals as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, mainly in mid-to-north county areas. One of those closures involves a bridge at Pritchard Farm Road between Creve Coeur Mill Road and Highway 141. Streeter adds at least ten county buildings have been affected by Tuesday’s rainfall.

Page says shelters are prepared to welcome anyone impacted by flooding Tuesday morning. The Richmond Heights Community Center will offer a shelter Tuesday evening at 8001 Dale Avenue and some bussing options are available. The Maryland Heights Community Center at 2300 McKelvey Road has also opened a temporary shelter.

Flooding victims seeking further assistance on their situation or damages should call the American Red Cross at 211.