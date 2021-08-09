Page encouraging St. Louis County Council to adpot its own mask mandate

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is encouraging the St. Louis County Council to adopt its own mask mandate at tomorrow night’s county council meeting.

During a morning briefing, Page stressed concern about the spread of the Delta variant in St. Louis to children under 12 and the unvaccinated.

He said many schools are requiring masks and there is a growing number of businesses also requiring them. However, with no mask mandate, there is still concern about the virus spreading to the unvaccinated.

He said masking and vaccination is the way to slow the spread. Page said the county council should be doing all it can to get that message across to people.

Page said a majority of the council members support masking requirements, they just didn’t like the way the mask order was put into place.

“There is an easy fix, the council can adopt its own mask requirement tomorrow night and let the legalities of the original order play out in court,” said Page this morning.

He said time is of the essence with children going back to school soon.