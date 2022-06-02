ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will not attend the Democratic candidate debate for the St. Louis County executive position Thursday night. Instead, he will send a representative.

A representative from Dr. Sam Page’s office says that the decision came before St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced she tested positive for COVID Wednesday.

Page was in contact with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Wednesday. They both attended a celebration for the new nonstop service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany. Jones was notified that she was exposed to COVID after she attended the event.

“Dr. Page is taking the proper precautions and will test in five days. He is fully vaccinated and boosted and will wear a mask when around others,” Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore said.

Police union attorney Jane Dueker is set to take on Dr. Sam Page in the Democratic Primary on August 2. The Democrat’s candidate forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. It’s at the large shelter in Deer Creek Park on Laclede Station Road.

Correction: The headline for this story initially said that Page would not attend the debate after Jones tested positive for COVID. It has been updated to reflect that the decision to not attend the debate came before the mayor announced that she was positive.