Page holds briefing after mask mandate in St. Louis County halted by court

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is holding a briefing this morning after a judge issued a temporary restraining order against the mask mandate.

Last night the county council met for the first time since that ruling and last week’s raucous meeting that ended with the county council ruling 5-2 to overturn the mask mandate.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit last week contesting the mandate. A St. Louis County Circuit Court sided with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office today.

Schmitt’s office says the judge agreed with the Missouri Attorney General’s office that the St. Louis County Council had the authority to terminate the County’s health order.

The ruling was discussed during Tuesday night’s county council meeting when Councilman Tim Fitch asked County Executive Dr. Sam Page, “do we currently have a mask mandate in St. Louis County, yes or no?”

Page responded, “the judge issued a temporary restraining order on the St. Louis County mask mandate, we will be back in two weeks to make our argument about why we think a mask mandate is proper and best for St. Louis County, in the interim I expect many people will continue wearing masks because St. Louis County residents, businesses, patrons, employees want to know what the right thing to do is and they’ll do it and I expect them to continue to do it.”