ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – August 2nd is the Democratic primary for St. Louis County Executive and two candidates have tossed their hats into the ring. Incumbent Sam Page and Jane Dueker, a former lobbyist and attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police, will face off. The winner will then campaign against Republican Shamed Dogan.

Page believes he should be reelected after serving in this position for the past three years.

“I’ve led St. Louis County through some very difficult times,” he said. “Through COVID and humanitarian and public issues and economic recovery, all the time keeping an eye on the important issues, public safety, mental health, workforce development and we made a lot of progress.”

Page addressed two county employee scandals that happened under his leadership. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. was charged on May 25 with four counts of wire fraud after a federal indictment alleged he organized a kickback scheme involving pandemic relief funds. Page’s former chief of staff Calvin Harris resigned Wednesday, June 29 over a sex tape.

“There are 3,800 employees in St. Louis County. I can’t watch them all the time, but when they do something that disappoints me then they don’t work for me anymore. The first one was fired as soon as I found out. The second one resigned before I could terminate him,” Page said.

He says his history of standing up for Democrats’ core principles sets him apart from Dueker.

“My work on criminal justice reform, my work on public safety, crime is down in St. Louis County because of the combined crime plan we implemented. My response to the pandemic was thoughtful and measured based on public health. I have a track record of support for abortion rights,” Page said. “My opponent has the exact opposite record on nearly every issue.”

Sam Page was sworn in as St. Louis County Executive during an emergency session of the St. Louis County Council in April 2019 when he replaced Steve Stenger who resigned following a federal indictment. He then was elected to the position in November 2020.