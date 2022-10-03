ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old Pagedale man over the weekend for a murder that took place last month in the north city neighborhood of Hamilton Heights.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of Temple Place around 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 7. Police found the victim, Darrell McClendon, laying on the front lawn and suffering from gunshot wounds.

McClendon was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 23.

Homicide detectives eventually identified Reuben Smith as the suspected shooter. Smith was taken into custody.

Smith was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.