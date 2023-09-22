ST. LOUIS – An art gallery depicting messages of “hope, change, equality, love, justice, and peace” is opening Friday on the Delmar Loop.

‘Painting for Peace’ was originally started after the unrest in Ferguson back in 2014. Artists and community organizers gathered 500 people to transform the boarded-up shops and streets into works of art.

More than 300 murals were created in styles ranging from graffiti-type street art to children’s paintings. Now, a new permanent exhibit is opening at Delmar Divine in the Loop.

It’ll hold 60 of those artworks. The exhibit is free and opens from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.