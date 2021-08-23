Pair charged following Sunday evening police pursuit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two men for allegedly stealing merchandise from a local Walmart and leading police on a lengthy pursuit across the county.

According to a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, authorities received a call for shoplifting at a local Walmart. Two people stole a 65″ TV, hoverboards, tools, and other items, and took off in a white Ford pickup truck.

Walmart employees reported one man took the items through an emergency exit while his cohort left through the main entrance/exit to start the truck and help load the stolen merchandise.

The truck attempted to get on Interstate 44 but got caught in a church driveway at a dead end. A Eureka police officer spotted the truck and attempted to block the driveway. The suspects allegedly struck the officer’s car.

The pursuit went up Interstate 44, eastbound through St. Louis City and onto I-70 eastbound. The suspects got off the interstate at Riverview Boulevard, went back around to Jennings Station Road and Goodfellow Blvd., then Natural Bridge and Lucas and Hunt roads.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were able to lay down spike strips on the road and popped the tires on the pickup truck.

The pursuit continued into a subdivision in Northwoods, Missouri at Winchester and Crestland drives. The suspects crashed their truck and were arrested. The stolen items were found inside the vehicle.

The Eureka police officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The men in the truck, identified as 49-year-old Malcolm Burks and 31-year-old Anthony Maxwell, were charged with stealing $750 or more, which is a felony. Maxwell was also charged with resisting arrest by fleeing.