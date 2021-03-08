Pair charged for assault that left 63-year-old with brain damage

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged two men for an assault that left one man with permanent brain damage.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the assault took place on Dec. 4, 2020.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of E. Cook Avenue, located in the Grand Center neighborhood in north St. Louis. Upon their arrival, Woodling said officers learned a 63-year-old had been beaten unconscious and robbed.

Detectives identified multiple vehicles tied to the assault and robbery. One of those vehicles, a 2017 Infiniti Q50, was spotted days later on Page Boulevard on Dec. 9. Officers tried to stop the Infiniti but the driver took off down Page.

Police contacted air support to assist with the search. The helicopter witnessed the Infiniti get into a crash at Page near Whittier Street.

The Infiniti struck the rear of a Nissan Altima it was trying to pass, causing the Infiniti to spin into the other lanes of traffic on Page. The Altima then t-boned the Infiniti, killing the driver. Two other vehicles also crashed as a result and a second person died.

Daron Whitt was later identified as the man behind the wheel of the Infiniti at the time of the crash.

According to Woodling, detectives believed Whitt to be involved in the Dec. 4 assault and robbery.

In the months following the crash, police identified and arrested two other suspects in that assault: 28-year-old Khashad Spencer and 36-year-old Icarus Johnson.

Both Spencer and Johnson were charged with first-degree assault. Woodling said police recovered several firearms and a large quantity of narcotics when arresting both men.

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old victim has been placed into a long-term care facility due to injuries suffered during the assault.

Khashad Spencer and Icarus Johnson