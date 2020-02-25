Pair charged in armed robbery, carjacking of 78-year-old rideshare driver

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a man and woman in connection with the robbery and carjacking of an Uber and Lyft driver in Collinsville.

According to Detective Sgt. Mark Kuechle, a spokesman for the Collinsville Police Department, the robbery occurred Sunday morning just before 5 a.m. on Pheasant Glen in the Woodland Trails community.

Police met with the 78-year-old victim, who told investigators he’d just finished his ridesharing shift in St. Louis and had come home. He was on his porch when two people approached him armed with handguns. The suspects demanded his wallet, phone, and car keys.

The suspects drove off in the victim’s 2017 Hyundai, Kuechle said.

Approximately 10 minutes later the vehicle was reported stolen, officers with the Washington Park Police Department spotted the Hyundai traveling westbound on Interstate 55-70 near Illinois Route 203. Police conducted a traffic stop and the two people in the car were taken into custody without incident.

Kuechle said police found the victim’s stolen property in the car, as well as two handguns.

On Monday, prosecutors charged both of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Kaleb Holmes and 23-year-old Alexis Brown, with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

Holmes and Brown were jailed on $150,000 bond each.