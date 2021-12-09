Pair charged in St. Louis phone store robberies

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted two men Wednesday in connection with numerous armed robberies of St. Louis cellphone stores.

According to court documents, the robberies took place at the following dates and locations:

On Aug. 26, 2021, at the Boost Mobile at 3636 Page Blvd.

On Sept. 4, 2021, at the T-Mobile at 4167 Lindell Blvd.

On Sept. 10, 2021, at the Boost Mobile at 3636 Page Blvd.

On Sept. 17, 2021, at the MetroPCS at 3949 Lindell Blvd.

On Sept. 20, 2021, at the T-Mobile at 4167 Lindell Blvd.

The defendants, Bruce Franklin and Kristie Meeks, are already in custody. The arrests were the culmination of a joint investigation by St. Louis Police and the FBI.

Franklin was charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of brandishing a firearm, and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Meeks was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm.