Pair charged with starting fires at St. Louis police headquarters

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged two people Thursday for allegedly starting a number of fires at police headquarters in downtown amid protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The protests, organized in the hours after it was announced that no Louisville police officer would face charges tied to Taylor’s death, began around 7:30 p.m. in Downtown St. Louis.

Sergeant Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said a crowd of more than 100 pedestrians and several vehicles blocked traffic and closed intersections in downtown.

Just after 9 p.m., the demonstrators marched to St. Louis City Hall. Police claim the demonstrators breached a series of protective barricades around the building.

Barrett said the group then walked to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters in the 1900 block of Olive Street, where they attempted to remove barricades protecting the front doors.

Some in the crowd started piling debris near the front doors, “using an unknown accelerant to start multiple fires,” Barrett said. The size of the fires is unclear. When officers responded with fire extinguishers, members of the crowd threw water bottles and unidentified fluids at them. The officers were not injured.

When the group began to leave the headquarters, officers arrested two young men who they said were responsible for the fires. Both men tried to run away, but they were taken into custody without injury.

Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Andrew Falvey with first-degree arson, felony resisting arrest, and fourth-degree assault of a special victim. An accomplice, 19-year-old Treyton Campbell, was charged with fourth-degree assault of a special victim and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Barrett said other people were involved in starting the fires and police are working to identify and arrest them.

Treyton Campbell and Andrew Falvey