Pair indicted for recent cellphone store robberies

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted two men for a recent string of armed robberies at area cellphone stores that ended with one of the suspects getting shot by a store employee.

Malik Dorsey, 21, faces two counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, and three counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Darrion Gardner, 20, faces two counts of armed robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to the indictment, Dorsey and Gardner robbed a T-Mobile store in Overland on Dec. 5 and hit a Universal Wireless store in Breckenridge Hills on Dec. 7. The men brandished a firearm in both robberies.

On Dec. 9, prosecutors allege Dorsey and Gardner went to a Boost Mobile store in Maplewood and attempted to rob that business. A clerk in the store pulled out a gun and shot Dorsey.

Both Dorsey and Gardner, who were already out on bond in connection with another robbery, were each wearing GPS ankle bracelets as a condition of their release.

Dorsey and Gardner face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each new count of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. Each count of brandishing a firearm carries a maximum 7-year prison sentence.