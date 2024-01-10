ST. LOUIS – A man and woman are accused of plotting and executing a scheme to rob somebody of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash and jewelry.

The robbery happened on the morning of Dec. 7, 2023, at an apartment in the 1400 block of Union Boulevard, located in the Academy neighborhood.

The victim told police two masked men entered his apartment, pointed a gun at him, and then stole $4,000 in cash and jewelry worth an estimated $2,000.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reviewed surveillance video from inside the victim’s residence.

Police claim video shows a woman, identified as Brittany Gilpin, 37, walking out the front door after spending the night. Gilpin is on her phone as she heads toward the door. When she leaves, the two masked men enter the apartment. Gilpin appears to show no concern as the armed men walk past her.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators later learned Gilpin lived with a man named Lamandris Bobo, 32. The victim identified Bobo as one of the masked robbers.

Police claim Gilpin told them Bobo put her up to the scheme to rob the victim. Police searched Bobo’s residence and found several firearms, one of which matched the description of the gun used in the robbery.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Bobo on Jan. 9 with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bobo has a prior felony conviction and at least one pending felony criminal case in St. Louis.

Gilpin was charged on Jan. 2 with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Both Bobo and Gilpin were jailed without bond.