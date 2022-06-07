ST. LOUIS – Two men who robbed a McDonald’s restaurant just north of Downtown St. Louis at gunpoint in 2019 appeared in federal court Tuesday for sentencing.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Ronald Scott and Keith Austin pleaded guilty in January 2022 to a robbery, as well as possession and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The robbery took place on Sept. 18, 2019, at the McDonald’s in the 1100 block of N. Tucker Boulevard, located in the Carr Square neighborhood.

According to prosecutors, Austin and Scott walked into the McDonald’s wearing masks and armed with guns. One of the men was wearing a grey backpack. They stole an entire cash register drawer containing approximately $340 and fled in a silver Chevy Impala. The register drawer was tossed in a nearby sewer.

A few days after the robbery, St. Louis police found Austin located behind the wheel of the silver Chevy Impala and conducted a traffic stop. Officers found McDonald’s hats in the car, as well as a McDonald’s paycheck stub addressed to Scott.

Police later searched Austin’s home and found a grey backpack that looked like the one used in the robbery. Inside the backpack were two masks that looked like the ones from the robbery.

Austin eventually confessed to his role in the robbery, prosecutors said. Scott was arrested about a year later and, according to a plea agreement, admitted to pointing a gun at the store manager during the robbery.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Scott, 23, to nine years and four months in federal prison. Austin received a six-year sentence.