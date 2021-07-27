Pam Hupp’s hearing for Betsy Faria’s murder happens today

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Convicted killer Pam Hupp will face a new murder charge Tuesday in Lincoln County. The hearing regarding Betsy Faria’s 2011 murder starts Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

FOX 2 was at the Lincoln County Justice Center and captured video of Hupp walking into the building at approximately 7:15 a.m. This was the first time FOX 2 news crews have seen Hupp in person since FOX 2 captured her arrest five years ago for the murder of a man with disabilities.

Hupp was escorted by Lincoln County deputies and jail supervisory staff while she was wearing shackles and a COVID mask.

FOX 2’s investigative reporter Chris Hayes asked Hupp if she had anything she wanted to say to the family of Faria, but she had no answer.

Hupp walked the same path that wrongfully accused Russ Faria, Betsy’s husband, walked almost a decade ago. The path she walked into the Lincoln County Justice Center Tuesday morning will be the same one she will walk after the hearing is completed. She will then be taken back to the Chillicothe prison where she’s been locked up on a life sentence since June 2019.

In 2016, the St. Charles County Prosecutor charged her with Louis Gumpenberger’s murder. She was later convicted in Gumpenberger’s killing, which prosecutors claimed Hupp plotted to deflect attention from her connection to Betsy Faria’s murder.

Hupp is expected to enter a not guilty plea.