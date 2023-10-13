ELLISVILLE, Mo — The ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the grand opening of Ellisville’s new Panda Express, located at 16301 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO 63011, on October 19 at 10:30 a.m. This restaurant will offer a variety of Panda’s signature dishes, including favorites like Original Orange Chicken, Honey Walnut Shrimp, and Broccoli Beef.

The new Panda Express in Ellisville features the innovative Panda Home store design, designed to adapt to changing times, accommodating the increasing trend of online orders and drive-thru service.

In celebration of Panda’s 40th anniversary, customers can indulge in the Apple Pie Roll, the restaurant’s very first dessert offering. For a limited time, visitors can also savor the new Chili Crisp Shrimp dish.

The restaurant’s operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, with the drive-thru remaining open until 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m., while the drive-thru is available until 10:30 p.m.