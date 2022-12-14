O’FALLON — A new Panda Express is opening Wednesday in O’Fallon, Missouri, and some of the first guests will get a treat. The grand opening is at 3601 Monticello Plaza Drive.

On Wednesday, December 14, at 10 a.m., members of the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce will help cut the ribbon on the restaurant’s newest location in O’Fallon, MO.

The first 88 guests at the grand opening will receive a special gift, which includes one Panda-branded red tote bag, one Panda Express keychain, and one coupon for “Buy One, Get One Free Bowl”.

In the new Panda Express location, they will serve all of Panda’s classic dishes, including the world-famous “Original Orange Chicken,” award-winning “Honey Walnut Shrimp,” and guest favorites like the “Broccoli Beef Entrée.”

The local store is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. To learn more about Panda Express, go to pandaexpress.com.