Pandemic and policing: Stay-at-home order changed how officers patrol shopping centers

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – With fewer stores open during the lockdown, it might come as no surprise to hear that retail crime was down.

But there are a few unique reasons why that happened.

For starters, it allowed police to re-assign officers to the stores that did get to stay open.

That was the case in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield has a dedicated unit with the sole mission to go after shoplifting, fraud, and other crimes at shopping centers. The Special Enforcement Unit (SEU), comprised of eight officers, stays busy covering the area’s large retail footprint.

With a majority of businesses closed during the pandemic, the SEU was able to focus on the essential stores that were open for business.

“We were able to reassign them to be at the big box stores, all the places that were open – and have a much higher presence of police,” Chesterfield Police Lt. Chris Connelly said. “And so, we attribute a lot of the reduction to the fact that the police were there most of the time.”

Stores’ social distancing setup also served as a deterrent for criminals, Connelly said.

With a “one in, one out” policy to maintain a safe distance among customers and staff, some would-be shoplifters didn’t want to take chances.

“If you’re a bad guy, you want to get in and out. You don’t want to stand in line all day, talking to people, where you can be easily identified,” Lt. Connelly said.

Connelly noted that many of the people who were stealing from stores during the pandemic are repeat offenders.

“People who are stealing are not doing it because they need food. Or because they need a certain tool to work on a project at home. It all comes back to narcotics or drugs. They’re looking for a quick way to take something – go out – either sell it on the street, or online, to get cash so they can buy drugs,” he said.

Now that stores have opened, police in Chesterfield have noticed a slight uptick in calls for service. A complete analysis of additional arrests has not been made at this point.