Pandemic has slowed the city’s ability to demolish empty buildings, homes

ST. LOUIS – Another building collapse in St. Louis City makes the second one in a week.

A building on the Lemp Brewery property collapsed over the weekend. On Wednesday, a building in the 4300 block of Cook collapsed. That building used to be the Gospel Lighthouse Church of God.

The city building commissioner explained that with any building, including brick buildings, moisture is the enemy. He said if not maintained, brinks can shift and pop because of moisture and have a domino effect. Our wet summer may have caused more movement in the bricks.

Mayor Lyda Krewson recently addressed the topic of building demolition in the city. She said three years ago, they started a program to take down the “worst first.”

In 2017, 32 buildings were demolished. In 2018, 343 buildings were demolished. In 2019, 660 buildings were demolished. So far in 2020, the city has demolished about 300 buildings.

Krewson said vacant buildings can attract crime and drugs; she understands it is important to take them down. She said it costs between $12,000 and $15,000 to demolish a building. The loss in revenue because of the pandemic will cut into the demolition that can be done this year.