Pandemic increases need for help in domestic violence shelters and safe houses

ST. LOUIS – Since the start of the pandemic, local domestic violence shelters and safe houses have seen a sharp increase in the number of women reaching out for help.

The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation is halfway through its eighth annual “Love Package” campaign to help survivors in their time of need. A Love Package is a reusable, durable tote bag consisting of full-size personal, feminine hygiene, and healthcare products essential to a survivor’s needs.

Their goal during this month-long campaign is to collect enough full-sized hygiene products to provide 2,500 Love Packages to local domestic violence shelters and safe houses for Valentine’s Day.

In order to help them reach their goal, Diamond Diva Empowerment has partnered with Alderman Shameem Clark-Hubbard who is spearheading a citywide donation competition. City departments will compete to see who can collect the most donations. Right now, DDEF has collected enough products to create 800 packages. Now they are looking for the help of the community.

You can drop off full-size hygiene products at the Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation offices located at 4030 Chouteau Avenue on the 6th floor in their hallway dropbox. If you would like to donate contactless, you can donate online here or call to schedule a drive-by pick up on Saturdays.

All donations are tax-deductible. Feb. 5 is the last day to donate items. For more information, you can visit the Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation website or contact them on Facebook.