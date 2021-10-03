Pandemic making nursing shortage a crisis in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Eastern and southern Missouri, including in the St. Louis area, will likely sustain damage if an earthquake occurred in the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

To prepare for this possibility, structural experts practiced their response to a simulated massive earthquake Saturday at Jefferson Barracks.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone produced some of the largest earthquakes in U.S. history. And if an earthquake does happen, buildings in the St. Louis area need to be structurally sound.

The Missouri Structural Assessment and Visual Evaluation Coalition, along with the air and army guard, practiced how to respond to an earthquake.