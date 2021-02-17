Pandemic means smaller crowds, less revelry in Soulard for Mardi Gras

ST. LOUIS – There’s usually no shortage of people enjoying themselves on Fat Tuesday in Soulard. The pandemic, coupled with harsh winter conditions, caused some to think twice about celebrating the last day of Mardi Gras.

On most Fat Tuesdays, the streets would be filled with cars and people celebrating.

But like most things we’ve come accustomed to lately, COVID-19 has altered how some people socialize.

“We had a lot of people who weren’t able to make it because of the weather, so we’re going to host about half as many people as we expected to,” said Tracy Starkweather, manager at Molly’s in Soulard.

It’s not just the weather. The pandemic is still at the front of many people’s minds.

“The guests I’ve talked to don’t come as often or just have been scared to go somewhere just because they’re scared of being in public in general,” Starkweather said.

But there were some people out supporting the Soulard staple. Pandemic and cold weather? No problem.

“I love this neighborhood. Soulard is the best neighborhood in town,” said Damien Galon. “We just had some gumbo, it’s great. I love this city. It’s great.”

It’s still a tough time for everyone. Starkweather hopes this time next year Molly’s is able to have the type of Fat Tuesday they’re used to.

“To have a business that is this big, we have this much space and we’re always so busy, and to not be is disheartening and sad,” she said.