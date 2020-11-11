Pandemic pushes St. Charles Family Arena to host first-ever state-of-the-art holiday lights display

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Around this time of the year the Family Arena parking lot is usually packed with cars and people flooding inside for Jingle Fest, their annual country music Christmas concert, but this year, their lot is filled with thousands of Christmas lights and exhibits for families to enjoy.

Lots of Lights is a never before seen, state-of-the-art light display that covers the majority of Family Arena’s million-acre lot. They’ve partnered with a production team out of Las Vegas to include unique holograms, projection mapping, and multiple light tunnels.

Tom O’Keefe, the manager of booking and marketing for the arena, says the uncertainty of the pandemic and its impact on the live entertainment industry is what pushed their team forward with this idea.

“COVID really gutted the entertainment industry, especially live entertainment, and so over the summer it was kind of obvious that things weren’t going to turn around quickly,” O’Keefe said. “Because no acts were touring, [Jingle Fest] wasn’t going to be able to happen, which works to the advantage of this particular event.”

In addition to the light display and holograms, Family Arena has invested in a snow machine to ensure everyone who visits can say they experienced a white Christmas. The best part about this drive-thru display, especially in the midst of a pandemic, is that it’s a safe way to enjoy the holidays with your family.

“This is something that you can do without leaving your car,” O’Keefe said. “If you don’t even want to hand us your money, you can purchase your tickets on Ticketmaster and show us your phone and we’ll scan it as you enter. You can have an entire touchless experience.”

Lot of Lights will be open to the public every night from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2. To avoid contact and plan ahead, you can purchase your tickets online here.