Pandemic relief funding tops $4.9 billion for Missourians, organizations state audit report says

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – More than 600,000 Missouri residents received pandemic unemployment benefits, which totaled an estimate of $4.9 billion.

That’s according to a Missouri state audit report from Nicole Galloway’s office that was recently released. The audit report outlines exactly how much pandemic relief funds were given to Missouri residents, nonprofits, and municipalities through April 2021.

Of the $4.9 billion, 1,700 government entities and nonprofits received $30.2 million in emergency unemployment benefit programs, according to the report.

The state ended its participation in pandemic-related unemployment benefits on June 12.

