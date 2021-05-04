Pandemic Task Force invites region to observe moment of silence on May 10

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is asking the community to honor health care and essential workers and those who have lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, is inviting people across the metro area to join in a moment of silence on Monday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

“We simply want to take a moment to recognize all those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Garza said the moment of silence is a simple way to show thanks for individuals who’ve stepped up during this calamitous time.

“If we’ve learned one thing through this pandemic it’s that we are stronger together,” he said.

