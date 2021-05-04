Pandemic Task Force invites region to observe moment of silence on May 10

St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force leader, Dr. Alexander Garza becomes emotional as he speaks about the effect Coronavirus has had on the front line workers during his daily report, at Saint Louis University in St. Louis on Friday, November 20, 2020. Dr. Garza outlined ways to combat the spread of the virus. He recommended a state-wide stay-at-home order because what we are currently doing is not working and doing nothing will lead to a lot more deaths. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is asking the community to honor health care and essential workers and those who have lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, is inviting people across the metro area to join in a moment of silence on Monday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

“We simply want to take a moment to recognize all those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Garza said the moment of silence is a simple way to show thanks for individuals who’ve stepped up during this calamitous time.

“If we’ve learned one thing through this pandemic it’s that we are stronger together,” he said.