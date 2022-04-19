ST. LOUIS – Panera (St. Louis Bread Co. if you’re local) is launching a beverage subscription service at its bakery-cafes in the U.S. and Canada.
Bread Co. has expanded its unlimited coffee subscription to include all self-serve beverages.
For $10.99 a month, customers can sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club and drink to their hearts’ content. Twenty-six beverages are included in the Unlimited Sip Club:
- Drip Hot Coffee (100% Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut)
- Iced Coffee (100% Colombian Dark Roast)
- Hot Tea (The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, Earl Greyer, Mango Ceylon, Ginger Peach, Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb)
- Iced Tea & Lemonade (Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea*, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade)
- Fountain Soda (Pepsi®, Diet Pepsi®, Mountain Dew®, Sierra Mist®, bubly™ Lime, Brisk® Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper®, and Canada Dry® Ginger Ale)
- Charged Lemonades (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu, and Strawberry Lemon Mint)
At select stores, customers who signed up for the Unlimited Sip Club between April 18 and May 6 will receive a free subscription through July 4.