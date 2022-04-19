ST. LOUIS – Panera (St. Louis Bread Co. if you’re local) is launching a beverage subscription service at its bakery-cafes in the U.S. and Canada.

Bread Co. has expanded its unlimited coffee subscription to include all self-serve beverages.

For $10.99 a month, customers can sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club and drink to their hearts’ content. Twenty-six beverages are included in the Unlimited Sip Club:

Drip Hot Coffee (100% Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut)

(100% Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut) Iced Coffee (100% Colombian Dark Roast)

(100% Colombian Dark Roast) Hot Tea (The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, Earl Greyer, Mango Ceylon, Ginger Peach, Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb)

(The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, Earl Greyer, Mango Ceylon, Ginger Peach, Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb) Iced Tea & Lemonade (Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea*, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade)

(Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea*, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade) Fountain Soda (Pepsi®, Diet Pepsi®, Mountain Dew®, Sierra Mist®, bubly™ Lime, Brisk® Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper®, and Canada Dry® Ginger Ale)

(Pepsi®, Diet Pepsi®, Mountain Dew®, Sierra Mist®, bubly™ Lime, Brisk® Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper®, and Canada Dry® Ginger Ale) Charged Lemonades (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu, and Strawberry Lemon Mint)

At select stores, customers who signed up for the Unlimited Sip Club between April 18 and May 6 will receive a free subscription through July 4.