Pappy’s Smokehouse named Missouri’s best BBQ joint by Southern Living

ST. LOUIS – Apologies to Kansas City, but St. Louis rules the roost—or rather, the pit—when it comes to barbecue.

Earlier this week, Southern Living announced the results of its sixth annual South’s Best Awards, a reader’s choice award of sorts, recognizing top destinations and experiences across the South. The full list of winners appears in the April edition of Southern Living magazine, which hits newsstands on March 18.

Besides barbecue joints, readers were surveyed about the favorite Southern cities and small towns, family getaways, resorts, state parks, scenic drives, bakeries, breweries, and cities on the rise.

Pappy’s Smokehouse, which Southern Living credits for bringing Memphis-style barbecue to St. Louis, was one of 18 establishments named in the survey, across 17 states and Washington, D.C.