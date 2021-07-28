Paralyzed puppy makes progress during rehab at Humane Society

ST. LOUIS – A 4-month-old Pitbull mix puppy with paralyzed hind legs is making progress as she rehabs at the Humane Society of Missouri’s AMCMA veterinary clinic.

Suzy Q was surrendered to the Human Society with injuries, and the cause of her injuries is still unknown.

The veterinarians are using underwater treadmills, laser therapy, chiropractic therapy, and a custom-fitted doggie-wheelchair to help Suzy Q. The veterinarians said Suzy Q is making positive progress, and all of the treatments are to “help her learn how to use her hind legs and walk on her own.”

Humane Society of Missouri

The Humane Society of Missouri is accepting donations to go towards Suzy Q’s rehabilitation process. Click here to donate.