Parent cited after having gun during fight between students at Hazelwood school

HAZELWOOD, Mo.- Police are investigating after a Hazelwood Southeast Middle School parent saw a fight yesterday between students and exited their vehicle with a gun.

The school district says the dispute happened outside the school during dismissal time.

St. Louis County Police say the parent had a verbal confrontation with security staff involving their student. Officials also say the gun was visible but never used in a threatening manner.

District officials say school safety officers immediately addressed the situation and called the St. Louis County Police.

Students who were still in the area were escorted inside the building and no one was injured.

The district says to ensure the safety of students and staff security officers and police officers remained at the school until dismissal was over.

Police located the parent at their home and was issued a summons for disturbing the peace.

The district also says it does not allow weapons on school property. Additionally, bringing a weapon on school property is against the law in Missouri and could result in serious criminal charges.