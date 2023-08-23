CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chesterfield police have detained the parent of a Parkway West High School student after an incident sent several schools into lockdown today. A caller told police that they were threatening to bring weapons and explosives to the West High and West Middle campuses, according to a letter sent home to parents.

Chesterfield Police received the bomb threat just after noon today. They sent patrols to the campuses and spoke to each school’s resource officers. They say the source of the threat came from outside of St. Louis County.

“We understand that any potential threat and change in activities can be unsettling for students and staff. We thank everyone who did an outstanding job of taking this situation seriously, acting swiftly and according to our procedures, and keeping learning for students as normal as possible during this time. We appreciate the quick and thorough response from law enforcement officials,” states Parkway Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Marty in a letter to parents.

Students and staff were told to remain inside and continue with normal school activities during the heightened security situation. The lockdown has since been lifted.