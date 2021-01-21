Parents at Oakville High School incensed after student shows up to class in Confederate flag face mask

OAKVILLE, Mo. – Parents are demanding action from administrators at Oakville High School after a senior wore a Confederate flag face mask to school.
A parent tells FOX 2 a student showed up to school wearing the Confederate flag mask and was allowed to continue through his school day. It was only after students began texting their parents and parents contacted the school that administrators started looking into it.
