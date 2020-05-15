Parents call for better gun safety after 3-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis family is mourning the death of a 3-year-old who was killed in a shooting last night. And while there’s word the shooting may have been an accident, St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help.

The shooting happened Thursday around 9:15 p.m. on Beck Street, east of Fairground Park in north St. Louis.

Police were called to the home for a shooting but when they arrived, they learned the victim—a 3-year-old boy—had already been driven to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the 3-year-old boy has not been released. Police say homicide detectives and the child abuse unit are investigating.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the shooting may have been an accident. The police report is asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

It’s the second shooting death of a child in the St. Louis area within a week. The first incident happened in O’Fallon, Missouri last weekend. A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a 16-year-old, who had a gun but didn’t know it was loaded.