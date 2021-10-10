Parents cite unusual circumstances surrounding 19-year-old son’s disappearance, fear the worst

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – After four months, the parents of 19-year-old John Parton are pleading for the community’s help to find their son.

John Paul and Jessica Parton have been desperately searching for their son since May 16. The series of events leading to his disappearance has left them extremely concerned for his safety.

“Baby, come home. Mommy and daddy love you,” Jessica said.

The 19-year-old went to work the morning of May 16, returned home, and told his parents he was going camping with a few friends and would be back the next day.

“I’ve broke down and cried so hard and I’m not saying I’m giving up on my son; we need to know,” John Paul said.

The Partons received a call from their son later that night. John admitted to his parents he and three friends broke into a property and stole $2,000 worth of cash and other valuables. His parents said John was kicked off that property two days prior by the landlord after an altercation broke out between he and his girlfriend. They haven’t heard from him since.

“He just wouldn’t go two or three days with no contact,” Jessica said.

His grandmother filed a missing person report to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department on May 24. John Paul believes there is more to the story.

“(He) admitted the money wasn’t split right and one of them wasn’t happy and things went south from there,” he said. “If you know that much, you know what’s happened.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Unit has the 19-year-old listed as an active missing person case. The Partons would like to believe that is still the case.

“Son, if you’re out there and you’re seeing this, please come home,” Jessica said. “And anyone who knows anything, please speak up.”

FOX 2 reached out to the sheriff’s department over the weekend but a spokesperson said they would not make any comments until Monday.