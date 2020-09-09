Parents confused, frustrated by St. Louis County restrictions on fall sports

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced new youth sports guidelines Wednesday. Those guidelines mean no games for some fall high school sports.

Games will not be allowed for what are classified as “high frequency contact” sports.

For moderate frequency contact sports, there will be no games for kids 14 and older in sports, including soccer and volleyball.

Page said the COVID-19 positivity rate for teens 15 to 19 years old in St. Louis County is 20 percent and that is simply too high to let some sports go forward.

Page is advising schools to move the impacted falls sports to the spring. He said schools have until September 17 to let the Missouri State High School Activities Association know if they are making that move.

Parents are confused by Page’s announcement.

Jenny Merlo has two sons that play soccer at Lindbergh High School. Her oldest is a senior, the captain of the team, and hopes to play in college.



His summer club season got cut short and Merlo said they were looking at the high school season as a second chance to be seen by recruiters or at least get game footage to send out.

She said at this point, it is hard to keep his hopes up and believes that not letting athletes play is doing more harm than letting them play.

Stacy Leahy has two sons that play hockey, which is considered a high frequency sport.

She said she was shocked by Page’s announcement Wednesday morning because from what she has seen, the protocols that are already in place are working. Stacy said some of her son’s teammates have gotten COVID but never from the sport and there has never been an outbreak on the team.

Jim Purcell’s son is a junior at CBC and on the football team. He said the team just started practicing in full gear and they were really looking forward the possibility of a game.

Jim said he wasn’t surprised with Page’s announcement because Page had been trending that way when talking about high school sports. But like a lot of other parents, he is still confused why the decision was made.