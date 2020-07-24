Parents hold rally, express concerns on Rockwood School District’s upcoming hybrid learning schedule

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Tensions are high in the Rockwood School District as parents share their disapproval of the school board choosing hybrid learning for the upcoming school year.

There was no scheduled vote on the agenda meeting tonight, but that didn’t stop dozens of parents and students coming out to have their voices heard.

“They’re not made for online, they cannot thrive online,” said parent Cherry Ohms.

There’s a different type of school choice that’s drawing a line between Rockwood School District parents, teachers, students, and the school board.

There’s those in favor of going for a full 5-day in-person school week.

“They have learned nothing. The online learning is simply not working,” Ohms said.

Or those that are fine with a hybrid style with two days of in-person school and three days of virtual learning.

‘This really isn’t a democratic process, we’re acting out of an abundance of caution,” Alex Fees with Rockwood School District said.

Depending on who you talk to, the school board’s decision on Monday is a proper precaution or a pain.

So, at Thursday’s meeting, signs were made, and a rally held so that those opposing the decision could have their voices heard.

It even brought several to tears.

“They need to be there five days a week,” a parent said to the school board crying. “They need that in-person time with their teachers. Please.”

“For every parent out there who wants their kid to go to a Rockwood school, five days a week, there’s also a parent out there that doesn’t want their child stepping foot in any school,” Fees said.

Fees may be right in his assessment.

Change.org online petitions both, advocating and opposing show an even number of signatures on both sides.

However, these parent’s opting for a full in-person school week say a recent survey parents took clearly shows an overwhelming support for a 5-day week and the school board went against their aspirations.

“I think that’s why it’s a big turnout here today,” parent Steven Tate said. “They need to be told and informed they were voted in. Just as easy as they were voted in these bums can be voted out.”

The district, on the other hand, is adamant this is about protection, not politics.

Still – some parents are standing firm in their beliefs.

“They need to go back,” Ohms said. “We need to have them live a normal life. We cannot hide our kids forever.”

For clarity, this was just an informal meeting.

There’s no indication right now that the board will change its decision.

We’ll keep you updated if that happens.