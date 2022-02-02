Parents of Mizzou student sue fraternity over hazing

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:
University of Missouri

University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a University of Missouri student from Minnesota are suing a fraternity after their son suffered serious brain injuries during a pledge party.

Authorities say Daniel Santulli’s blood alcohol content was more than six times the legal limit for driving on Oct. 20 when he was found unresponsive in a car parked at University Hospital.

The parents’ lawsuit says Santulli, who is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, remains unresponsive with a significant brain injury. The lawsuit alleges pledges at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity were expected to drink an entire bottle of alcohol as part of a fraternity tradition.

Ron Caudill, the fraternity’s national executive director, said in a statement that the fraternity is reviewing the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News