Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 982 deaths/ 19,421 cases IL: 6,810 deaths/ 139,434 cases.

Parents, organizers pull off graduation ceremony for Webster Groves seniors

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Webster Groves High School wrapped up its graduation ceremony for the 2020 senior class Friday evening. Fox 2’s Derrion Henderson tells us how the school pulled off the graduation in their own backyard.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News