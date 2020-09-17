Parents protest restrictions while student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

CLAYTON, Mo. – Several COVID-19 cases involving student-athletes are being reported in the region, including Jefferson County. But, protests continue against youth sports restrictions in St. Louis County.

The superintendent of the Dunklin R-5 school district says in an email sent Wednesday that several Herculaneum High School students who took part in the football game last Friday evening against Jefferson High School have received lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

The letter says that the impacted students were last at school this past Monday. Players on the junior varsity and varsity football teams at Herculaneum High School are being asked not to return to school for 14 days from the point of contact.

The superintendent for the Jefferson R-7 school district says that they are working with health department officials about what their team should do.

Parents and others demonstrated against the current restrictions on fall sports in st. Louis County Wednesday. They say the restrictions are negatively impacting the physical and mental health of their kids.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says the restrictions are meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health reports five episodes of COVID transmission among student-athletes linked to practices or games. Each incident involves at least two students.