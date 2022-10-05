ST. LOUIS – Eligible families who have not claimed the Child Tax Credit still have more time to use a simple tool to file. Officials say it helps make it easier for families to file for the funds.

Roughly four million people who qualify for the CTC have yet to claim theirs as of last year. Parents can receive up to $3,600 per child under six-years-old and $3,000 per child under 18.

Eligible families still have up to three years after the first due date to receive the tax credit, but it will be a longer process.

Parents have until the Nov. 15, 2022, deadline to visit GetCTC.org and get the ball rolling on filing for their tax credit.