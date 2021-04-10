Parents, students concerned about frequent carjackings at SLU apartment complex

MIDTOWN, Mo. – Parents of students living in Coronado Place and Tower Apartment Complex across the street from St. Louis University are coming together. They are calling out management and the university, accusing them of a lack of safety after carjackings.

Parents and students say the building, rooms, amenities, and proximity to the university are all up to par, but one thing that is lacking is proper security.

Parents are concerned after a history of carjackings at the parking garage of the complex have not been addressed, even after countless complaints and reports.

The most recent carjacking happened around 2:30 a.m.

Parents have begged management to up the security system in the garage for years but have seen no changes.

Female students have admitted to running back and forth from their cars into the building out of fear.

A Facebook page was created for parents who have students living in the Coronado to discuss the conditions.

FOX2 reached out to the management team at the Coronado. They said they will not be available for comments until Monday.