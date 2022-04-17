ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Pathfinder Church in Ellisville is giving back to the community this Easter by asking its members to help them allocate $50,000 to three local non-profit organizations.

Church members showed up in their Sunday best for the morning Easter service. The non-profits to receive the donations represent three areas of current local need: hunger alleviation, refugee support, and urban youth skills and job training.

“Everyone who comes in to Pathfinder today gets a bag of these – they’re some cool Pathfinder coins. And then at the end of the service, they’re going to find out more about these three,” said Pastor Dion Garrett. “They’re going to be able to come out, we have these four voting stations around our campus, and then simply use their coins to decide how they think the money should be allocated.”

Then they plan to surprise these organizations this week with a check. These organizations are St. Louis ArtWorks, Operation Food Search, and Oasis International.

Garrett said investing in non-profits that are doing great work is just what they do.

“We believe in their work, we believe in how they bring life to our community and help people. We think that’s what Easter’s all about; and so we just want to encourage them and support their work and bring more life to our region,” he said.

Attendees have been voting since Saturday.

“This is such a generous church, that’s why we can do things like this; we believe in being outwardly-focused and bringing life,” Garrett said. “Even kids get to be a part of this today, deciding how we’re going to bless people, how we’re going to bring life to people.”

While each organization will receive a base level of support, the remaining dollars will be determined by members of the Pathfinder congregation.