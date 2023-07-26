POTOSI, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a Park Hills man was found dead near a ditch in Potosi.

Police have identified Jacob A. Barton as the victim. Next of kin has been identified.

The Potosi Police Department say Barton was found deceased near the area of State Highway 8 and Pearl Road. It’s unclear what led up to his death, though an autopsy is pending. No suspect information is available at this time.

Potosi police are handling the investigation with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact the Potosi Police Department at 573-438-1079.