Parking fees set to go up in St. Louis City this fall

ST. LOUIS – The next time you park in St. Louis City, be prepared to pay up.

The Post-Dispatch reported that the Board of Aldermen gave preliminary approval for a plan to raise parking meter fees and boost fines for violations beginning fall 2020.

The Parking Commission voted to increase the charge at meters across the city by 50 cents an hour beginning in October.

Fines for most other parking violations will also go up $5 for each infraction. The increased fines are designed to help the city dig out of a fiscal hole that was spurred by the pandemic.