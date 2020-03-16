Parking tickets in St. Louis suspended, city treasurer says

ST. LOUIS – Commuters will not have to worry about parking tickets in the city of St. Louis for the next several weeks.
City Treasurer Tishaura Jones’s office said any tickets written Monday would be voided and no tickets will be written from now until April 6. Also, all parking meters will be free until April 6.
Jones said any and all parking penalties would be frozen until April 15. Hearings and trials for parking violations will be rescheduled.
The decision was made to maintain “social distancing” for residents and limit the potential spread of coronavirus.