ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City is hosting a Parks and Recreation job fair Wednesday. They’re looking to hire forestry workers, recreation assistants, and more.

SLATE, The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment is partnering with Alderman John Collins- Muhammad for the job fair.

The job fair is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Wesley House Association on Lee Avenue.

