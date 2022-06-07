ST. LOUIS — As COVID cases rise, school districts and summer camps are looking into the possibility of masking again.



Parkway School District sent a letter to families Tuesday which said, “As you may have heard, St. Louis County and City are now in the COVID-19 ‘Red-High’ level as determined by CDC standards. Levels are based on cases in the area and hospital admissions. If the county stays in the Red level, masks would be required indoors for students attending all summer school and summer programs in Parkway and all staff in all schools and buildings starting Monday, June 13.”

The district said it will update families on Friday when county COVID levels are updated.

The district said its response is based on its board-approved Pandemic Response Plan and CDC recommendations for K-12 schools.

“While this is an unfortunate change in our summer program plans, our goal is to keep students and staff safe and healthy, including those who are most vulnerable,” the district’s letter read. “You can expect to hear back from us by Friday (when county levels are updated) to confirm our plans for next week.”



Rockwood School District’s summer program started Monday and continues through July, but is not requiring masks right now. District leaders confirmed Tuesday they are keeping an eye on the COVID cases.



St. Louis Public Schools said masking is not required, and it is up to the individual, but the district is highly encouraging it as COVID cases rise. The Archdiocese of St. Louis has not announced masking is required for its summer camps and summer programs.